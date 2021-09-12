iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $24.43 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

