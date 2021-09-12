Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.68.

ASMIY opened at $434.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.24. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $436.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

