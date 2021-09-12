Comparing Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) & Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -760.50% N/A -100.33% Cricut N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enviro Technologies U.S. and Cricut, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Cricut 1 2 2 0 2.20

Cricut has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential downside of 20.44%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and Cricut’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 4.64 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Cricut $959.03 million 8.10 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cricut beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

