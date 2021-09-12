Reviewing High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares High Tide and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for High Tide and Petco Health and Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00 Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

High Tide presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.61

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats High Tide on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

