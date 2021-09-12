Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

