Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $419.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $357.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 103.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 136,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 406,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,963,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

