LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) PT Raised to $3.10

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $2.80 to $3.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.