Citigroup Raises AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $56.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $54.50 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $52.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.