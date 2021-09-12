Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

NYSE:PWR opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

