Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post sales of $781.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.60 million and the highest is $793.00 million. Crane reported sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Crane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 618,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

