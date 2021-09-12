Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75). Sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.