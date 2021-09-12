Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

SIC opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.53. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

