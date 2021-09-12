Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QDEL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $149.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 535.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Quidel by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $144,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quidel by 294.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Quidel by 77.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

