Zacks Investment Research Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Hold

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WABC stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

