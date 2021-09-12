American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $305.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

AMT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.22. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 78.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.