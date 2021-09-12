Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 67,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,059,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

