GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Head-To-Head Analysis

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 8.65 $2.00 billion $1.78 35.26 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 5.04 $4.05 million $0.49 23.67

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 54.36% 5.54% 1.55% GCM Grosvenor N/A -204.39% 16.36%

Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KKR & Co. Inc. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KKR & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 5 0 2.71 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than KKR & Co. Inc..

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats GCM Grosvenor on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

