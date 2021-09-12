Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Down 4.8%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.51. 11,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 641,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.22% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

