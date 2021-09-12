TD Securities Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$120.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$67.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.72. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total transaction of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.