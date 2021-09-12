TD Securities Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$120.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DSG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.40.
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$67.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.72. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.74.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
