Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

