Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.44.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.61 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.34. The company has a market cap of C$21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

