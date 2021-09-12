Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.98.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at C$1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a market cap of C$258.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.