Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. 110,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 34,613,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SENS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

