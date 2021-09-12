National Bank Financial Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$36.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABX. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.15.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$24.53 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$40.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

