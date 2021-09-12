iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,905,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 20,351,123 shares.The stock last traded at $81.56 and had previously closed at $81.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.