BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.05.

TSE:BCE opened at C$66.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$60.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.40.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

