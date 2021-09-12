BMO Capital Markets Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $70.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.71.

UiPath stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,102,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

