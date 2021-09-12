Head to Head Review: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) versus Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppYea and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 7.19 $2.61 billion $0.61 37.69

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AppYea has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppYea and Infosys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25

Infosys has a consensus price target of $20.16, suggesting a potential downside of 12.31%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than AppYea.

Summary

Infosys beats AppYea on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

