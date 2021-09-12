Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 394.44 ($5.15).

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

CRST stock opened at GBX 399.60 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 717.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

