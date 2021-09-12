Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

