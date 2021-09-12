Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

