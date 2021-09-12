Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

Leslie’s stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 978,277 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,966,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

