MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe lifted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

MEIP opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $312.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

