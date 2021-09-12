PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of PD stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5,539.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

