Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.10

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 8002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

