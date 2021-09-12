Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Empire has a 52 week low of C$34.13 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.09.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,703.57. Insiders have sold a total of 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986 over the last three months.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

