Robert W. Baird Trims REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Target Price to $22.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

REVG stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. REV Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

