Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBSI opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

