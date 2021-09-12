Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

JAGX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

