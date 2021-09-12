Head-To-Head Survey: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 4 12 0 2.65 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $160.69, suggesting a potential upside of 33.09%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 49.52% 24.08% 21.86% Palisade Bio -269.81% -735.72% -313.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 12,778.48 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -22.82 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,419.70 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Palisade Bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

