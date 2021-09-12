Head to Head Review: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) versus Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of 15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -14.83% -145.50% -20.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Eastside Distilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $14.78 million 2.77 -$9.86 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Eastside Distilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

