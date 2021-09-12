Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE:TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

