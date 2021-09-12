Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Pasofino Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Pasofino Gold has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.13.
About Pasofino Gold
