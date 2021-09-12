Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Pasofino Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Pasofino Gold has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Roger Gold Copper and Dugbe Gold. The company was founded on August 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

