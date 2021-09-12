Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

AFRM stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after acquiring an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

