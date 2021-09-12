Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.