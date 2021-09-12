IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.