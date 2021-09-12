Scotiabank Raises Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$205.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.60.

KXSCF opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.78. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

