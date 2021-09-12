DNB Markets Upgrades Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) to Buy

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBGGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Fabege alerts:

Shares of Fabege stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. Fabege has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.