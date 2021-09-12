Citigroup Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $181.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $158.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 185.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 183.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 302.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 53,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.