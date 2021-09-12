Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $131,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.